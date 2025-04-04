Middletown High senior baseball player ‘a leader on the team’

So three years ago, a grassroots group started Middie Way Baseball, a youth program, in hopes of reviving baseball in the city. But the results of the program won’t be felt at the high school level for several more years.

So that leaves MHS baseball coach Austin Downing, now in his third year, depending on dedicated and driven players like Applegate, one of four Middies who plays summer baseball.

“He’s one of the kids we lean on,” Downing said of his right-handed pitcher, third and first baseman. “He’s a leader on the team.”

Applegate, who plans to play baseball at Wright State University Lake campus, has seen parts of his high school career derailed by injuries.

His sophomore season was hampered by an elbow injury. Then as a junior, he broke an ankle playing basketball. That same season, in a game against archrival Hamilton High, Applegate was struck in the face by a fastball.

He left him with a broken nose that cost him nearly a month of the season, but he returned in time for the tournament.

“That showed his toughness,” Downing said.

For Applegate, it was more about supporting his teammates.

“I felt like I could help us win,” he said.

He started playing baseball when he was 6 or 7 years old and was enamored by Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto and starting pitcher Luis Castillo.

He called Castillo, now with the Seattle Mariners, his “favorite pitcher” in Major League Baseball. He mimics Castillo’s arm angle by watching film of him pitch.

Applegate started playing organized baseball in Hunter Park since there were no leagues in Middletown. As his talents progressed, he was chosen to play with several select baseball teams.

Off the baseball diamond, Applegate said his parents, Jason and Mary Ann, are his role models. He said they have shown him to “work hard to get what I want.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

GET INVOLVED

The Journal-News will profile a local high school athlete on Fridays. If you have a suggestion, please forward the athlete’s name and high school to Rick McCrabb at rmccrabb1@gmail.com.