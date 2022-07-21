Middletown Greekfest, ‘all about food,’ returns for one-day festival

“They go fast,” said Papakirk, who added people can eat in a shaded outdoor dining area or in air-conditioned lower-level dining room.

On the menu outside in the Food Court will be gyros, spanakopita (spinach and cheese stuffed inside layers of buttery phyllo pastry) and tiropita (cheese tucked inside layers of phyllo pastry) and the famous loukoumades (tender doughnut holes covered with syrup, also known as honey balls).

Water and soft drinks will also be sold.

This year’s Greek pastries include: baklava (layers of nuts and phyllo pastry soaked in syrup), kourabiedes (sweet almond butter cookies covered in powdered sugar), koulourakia (a braided buttery cookie), chocolate almond roll (rolled phyllo tubes filled with walnuts and sweet chocolate), and pecan blossoms (a combination of pecans and honey baked into a layered phyllo square).

Middletown Greekfest volunteers, Georgia Papakirk, left, and Angie Stamper prepare pastries for the event Saturday at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Ave. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Papakirk said Greekfest is the church’s biggest fundraiser and proceeds help the church provide ministries around town and the nation. She said Greekfest is “a vehicle” the church uses to “give and help” whenever possible.

Middletown GreekFest was started in 1968 by parishioners of Sts Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, many of whom were immigrants from Greece, according to Papakirk.

When asked about the Greek family tradition, Papakirk said “everything centers around the table. You got to eat. It’s a way to express your love and appreciation.”

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Middletown Greekfest

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Ave., Middletown

TO PRE-ORDER PASTRIES: gostsconstantineandhelen.org

MORE INFORMATION:facebook.com/MiddletownGreekFest