Middletown fire safety house that educated thousands sold at auction; money to fund new learning tools

“It worked great for years, but really began to deteriorate and was just outdated,” Baughman said. There were problems with the electrical system run by a generator and the air conditioning no longer worked.

There was always an issue with how many could enter the trailer at a time, low ceilings making adult entry difficult and it was labor intensive to set up and move.

Baughman said for years it was part of the Safety Town program in the summer and the city’s National Night Out event in August as well as tours at the fire station where the trailer was housed.

“We just decided it was time to get something new with new technology,” he said. “Something like an inflatable house that is a little easier to get around and doesn’t take so much effort and people to set it up. But were are still exploring options. We want to do something that the kids can have a little bit more fun with and still learn at the same time.”