Middletown fire department union’s T-shirt sales help uninsured women get mammograms

The money was generated through the fire department’s sale of “Fighting for a Cure” breast cancer awareness T-shirts and sweatshirts.

For the last several years, Local 336 organizes the sale of the shirts to city and AMC staffs, friends, and families in October, “Breast Cancer Awareness Month.” Fire Capt. Todd Steinbrunner said the union wanted the funds to stay in the local community.

Theresa Gustafson, manager of the mobile mammography coach, said more than 2,200 mammograms were performed in the vehicle last year. She said the mobile unit makes it easier for women to get their annual exams at work instead of taking time off to go to a medical facility.

As a way to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, the unit is thoroughly cleaned after each examination and patients are brought directly into the examination room instead of waiting with other patients in the dressing room, Gustafson said.

Harris said women, regardless of their financial situation, shouldn’t delay routine screenings, like mammograms, during COVID-19.

“Super important,” he said.

The earlier breast cancer is detected, the higher survival rate and less invasive surgery, he said. He said it’s “critical” to detect breast cancer before it has time to possibly spread to lymph nodes.

“It’s not the time to delay,” he said.