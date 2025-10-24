Middletown crews respond to dumpster fire

Middletown crews responded to a fire just before 5:30 a.m. Friday at an auto parts manufacturing plant.
The fire originated in a dumpster outside of ADS Manufacturing at 1701 Reinartz Blvd., according to Assistant Fire Chief Steve Ludwig.
There was minimal exterior building damage reported, and the fire did not spread to the interior of the business, according to Ludwig.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
