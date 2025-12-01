UPDATE: South Breiel Boulevard reopens after Middletown crash between Grand Avenue, Roosevelt Boulevard

South Breiel Boulevard in Middletown between Grand Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard has reopened after an early afternoon crash, according to Middletown police on Monday.
The road was closed just before 1 p.m. and reopened around 4 p.m.
A Journal-News’ reporter observed one white vehicle, which hit the sign for Taco Bell on South Breiel Boulevard and came to rest in front of the Captain D’s.
Additional information on the number of vehicles involved and possible injuries was not immediately available from Middletown police.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
