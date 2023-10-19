Middletown council to consider next steps for Robert ‘Sonny’ Hill Jr. Community Center remodel

MIDDLETOWN — City leaders and council members spent more than an hour Tuesday night on a financial puzzle to determine the best renovation plans for the Robert “Sonny” Hill Jr. Community Center.

During the special meeting, Assistant City Manager Nathan Cahall gave a presentation that laid out five project components that were a part of the previous project’s scope for the center with the price tag ranging from $5.9 million to $6.4 million.

He said the city is at “a decision point” on the project after years of planning and securing finances. Earlier this year, the Middletown City Schools District pulled out of the plan to build pre-school space at the center.

Board President Chris Urso said the district received one bid for the project that was $4 million over projections.

School Treasurer Randy Bertram said the lone bid totaled more than $12 million, including $1 million in contingency and $600,000 in architecture fees. He said the district had received $8.4 million guaranteed in funding. The school district had committed $4.175 million, the city of Middletown $2.1 million, Butler County Commissioners $1.5 million, state of Ohio $300,000, Middletown Community Foundation $300,000 and Atrium Medical Center $25,000, according to Bertram.

Three years ago, the architect estimated the cost of the project at $8 million, Bertram said.

City Manager Paul Lolli said the goal is to present a supplemental contract to council before the end of the year and to bid out the project in February.

Besides the previous committed funds, Butler County also earmarked an additional $2 million to the city, Cahall said.

The project will be “very impactful” for the city and community, said Cahall, who added the city needs to get the “best bang for the buck.”

Lolli said there is nearly enough money to cover the entire construction/renovation project, and after years of planning, he doesn’t want to project to stall.

“Let’s not stop the game in the seventh inning,” he said.

He believes the project will benefit the city for the next 60-70 years. He compared that to funds that assist the homeless when the money is gone after three months.

While the community center is located in the South End, Lolli said the goal is for all residents to use the facility.

OPTIONS FOR REMODELING THE ROBERT ‘SONNY’ HILL JR. COMMUNITY CENTER

OPTION 1: Build a full-size gymnasium with an elevator. Estimated cost: $4 million.

OPTION 2: Expand the family area that will provide additional space for programming and activities. Estimated cost: $800,000.

OPTION 3: Add square footage to the facility and make exterior improvements. Estimated cost: $500,000.

OPTION 4: Remodel the upstairs gymnasium that isn’t regulation size. Estimated cost: $500,000.

OPTION 5: A comprehensive refresh and remodel of the building. Estimated cost: $800,000

SOURCE: Assistant City Manager Nathan Cahall