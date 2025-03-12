Middletown council terminates contract with law firm

In a one-sentence statement, the city wrote: “The city has decided to transition its law director and legal services to Frost Brown Todd.”

The city said it would have no additional comment.

The Journal-News left messages for Mayor Elizabeth Slamka and is waiting for her response.

This media outlet also reached out to Frost Brown Todd and is waiting for a response.

Council member Paul Lolli said the move was in “the best interest” for the city to move forward with a new firm.

He said there will be a 30-day transition period and he expects it to be “seamless.” Residents won’t notice a difference in the level of services from the law department, Lolli said.