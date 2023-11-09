Middletown council tables vote on pay raises, benefits for city employees

MIDDLETOWN — Much of Tuesday night’s City Council meeting was spent debating whether to establish pay ranges, pay policy and benefits for various salaried and hourly classifications within the city.

The raises would cost the city $150,000 more in salary next year, and that number would increase every year due to steps dropping from 20 to nine, city officials said.

After much discussion, city council voted to table the issue since two members, Vice Mayor Monica Thomas and Tal Moon, were unable to attend the meeting. They are expected to vote on the second reading of the legislation at their next meeting on Nov. 21.

All emergency legislation on the agenda was pulled because at least four council members have to be present.

City Manager Paul Lolli said the pay increases and reduction in steps are required if the city wants to recruit and retain employees and be competitive with neighboring communities.

“I don’t want to see a divided city building,” Lolli said. “We need to keep our people here.”

City employees received a 5% increase in 2022 and a 3% proposed increase in 2024, according to city documents.

The proposed increases would greatly impact the salaries of the city’s top three officials.

Lolli is being paid $158,000 this year and $162,740 in 2024 and 2025, based on the proposed wage increases.

Middletown, the only Butler County city with two assistant city managers, is paying Nathan Cahall and Ashley Combs, $127,788 each this year, $131,622 in 2024 and $137,808 in 2025.

That means Lolli, Cahall and Combs could be earning a combined $438,356 in two years.

Lolli said the city can give raises and still maintain a balanced budget. Mayor Nicole Condrey said a balanced budget still means the money is being “pulled from somewhere.”

“This is a lot to digest,” Condrey said.

Council member Zack Ferrell, who said employees deserve to be compensated, asked whether the city was “robbing Peter to pay Paul.”

He believes the proposed salary increases add to the city’s budget “too much at once.”

Later, Condrey called it “a challenging discussion” and “a major decision” for council.

Condrey encouraged residents to contact city staff or council members with their thoughts on the issue.

Council also tabled an ordinance establishing pay ranges and benefits for employees classifications in the Middletown Department of Health and Environment.