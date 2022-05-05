Middletown considers giving non-union employees ‘premium pay’ for work during pandemic

The city said it recognizes employees have endured “heightened stresses and demands” during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; and the city wants to recognize the “valuable contributions” of it full- and part-time non union employees.

Each employee must have been employed by the city on April 16, 2022 to be eligible for this premium pay, according to city documents.

Tuesday’s meeting was shorter than previously thought because a piece of controversial legislation was removed from the earlier agenda.

The legislation was pulled from the agenda to give the developers and city leaders more time to “evaluate,” according to a city official.

Oaks Community Church, which owns the 16 acres that formerly belonged to Middletown Regional Hospital, wants to sell the property to developer D.R. Horton. The church purchased the property in 2016 for $500,000, according to the Butler County Auditor’s Office.

At the April 19 council meeting, a large crowd of concerned citizens said they were against the housing development.

Pastors from the church, a representative from D.R. Horton and a Middletown attorney spoke in support of the project, while 10 residents voiced their concerns about the project due to its density and potential problems it could create near the historic district.

Council members heard the first reading of a plan and map amendment that would allow 50 ranch-style homes to be built on the former hospital site.

If approved, as a part of the Planned Development process, the property would be rezoned to “Planned Development District” to acknowledge there is a development plan associated with the property, according to the city.

It’s unclear when council will hear the second reading.

PREMIUM PAY BONUSES IN THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS

$3,000: For the seven non-union health department employees.

$2,496: For other 143 non-union full-time employees.

$1,000: For the nine non-union part-time employees.

SOURCE: City of Middletown