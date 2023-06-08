Middletown concert series ‘Sounds at Sunset’ starts tonight with Brass Tracks Band

Brass Tracks Band is a high-energy, eight-piece band that features a stellar, three-piece horn section. The band performs a tribute show of Chicago’s greatest hits, along with other iconic horn-band hits of the 1960′s, 70′s and 80′s (such as Earth Wind & Fire, Blood Sweat & Tears, and Tower of Power.)

Brass Tracks Band was formed in 2013 and is based in Southwest Ohio. The group has performed hundreds of shows at venues across the region, including The Fraze Pavilion, RiversEdge Amphitheater, The Ohio State Fair, and at Hard Rock Casino, to name a few.

Other acts set to perform at Sounds at Sunset this season will include Teeny Tucker with Fred Gillespie & The Swamp Bees on June 22; Drive with Randy Smith & the Haskells on July 13; Ernie Johnson From Detroit with I Dig Pig on July 27; Stone Mountain Mafia with Lincoln County Regulators on Aug. 10 and Naked Karate Girls on Aug. 24.

This is the second year for the Sounds at Sunset concert series. The series has expanded from three concerts last year to six concerts this summer on select Thursdays in June, July and August at Sunset Park. Concerts will run from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunset Park is located at 2698 Milton Rd. in Middletown. Parking is available at Roosevelt Elementary field at 2701 Central Avenue. Motorcycle parking is available inside the park at the 200 Kenwood Drive entrance. Food vendors will be on site.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or a blanket. Also, residents are reminded to post photos on social media. Visit the Sounds At Sunset Facebook page at www.facebook.com/soundsatsunset for more details.

How to go

What: Sounds at Sunset featuring Brass Tracks Band

When: Select Thursdays in June, July and August, 6-9:30 p.m. Music starts at 6 p.m. On the nights with two bands, the first band will play from 6-7:30 p.m. and the headliner will perform from 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: Sunset Park, Middletown

Cost: Free

More info: www.facebook.com/soundsatsunset. All ages welcome. Chairs permitted. Guests must be 21 to purchase alcohol.