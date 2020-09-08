Middletown company loses tax deal after failing to create enough jobs

City economic development officials met with the company before to the TIRC meeting to discuss the termination of the agreement. They said the company was understanding and agreed it was not meeting the terms of the incentive agreement.

“Akers is a great community partner,” said Chris Xeil Lyons, Middletown economic development director.

She said the tax abatement was for tax years 2015 to 2024. The company only received five years of the tax abatement and the agreement’s termination date is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020.

In addition to the $326,742 value of abated taxes, the company also received a $70,000 training grant and a $62,620 job creation incentive grant from the city of Middletown for the creation of these 27 FTE positions. Lyons said those grants would not have to be repaid.

New firefighters appointed

Council approved the conditional appointment of five new firefighter/EMTs.

They will take the place of firefighters who have been promoted, retired and who have resigned. Those firefighter/EMTs include Jake Boerger, Henry Caddell, Jarrod Haley, Ryan Kennedy and Tyler Monahan.

The new firefighter/EMTs were selected from the eligibility list as a result of Civil Service testing procedures. They will receive an annual salary of $48,058. The appointments are conditional on the candidates passing the required medical evaluations.