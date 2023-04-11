Middletown communications manager no longer in role

Lolli said the city is evaluating the communications position that typically handles the city’s internal and external communications, its social media accounts and is the media contact. In the meantime, Lolli or Nathan Cahall, the assistant city manager, are handling the communication responsibilities, Lolli said.

In March 2022, City Council approved a professional services contract with Local Gov Consultants for assistance with the development of an organization-wide communications and messaging plan, along with general communications assistance to Knight over the first several months of her transition to the new position.

The company was paid $39,600 for six months, according to city records.

Knight was hired when Shelby Quinlivan, the city’s communications manager for nearly five years, resigned in January 2022 to accept a position as community relations and development manager with the Washington Centerville Public Library.