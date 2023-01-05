Middletown City Council approves $500,000 more to build full-size gym at community center

Besides the city’s $2.6 million and the school district’s $4 million, the project has received support from the Butler County Commissioners. The center’s leadership asked the commissioners for $6 million in ARPA funds, but was awarded $1.5 million, the same given to similar community center projects in Hamilton and Oxford.

While City Council approved the additional $500,000, the vote came after a lengthy discussion among the five council members and City Manager Paul Lolli.

“I’m still struggling; there is not enough data,” Condrey said. “It’s another big ask for the same project.”

She said every agency applying for the city’s ARPA funds will increase its proposal and offer the “same argument” as the community center.

“Where do we draw the line?” she asked.

Council members Zack Ferrell and Tal Moon represent council on the community center committee.

Moon called the center “a community asset” and Ferrell believes a larger gym will draw more potential renters to the center and increase revenue.

Vice Mayor Monica Nenni said the full-size gym shows the Middletown youth “are worth our investment.”

Council member Rodney Muterspaw, formerly the city’s police chief, said he supported the project because he’s “a product of programs like these.”

He was raised in a single-parent family and relied on similar services, he said. His support of the project was “more emotional than financial,” he said.

“I know what this value brings to kids who don’t have a lot,” he said.