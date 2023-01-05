Middletown City Council approves $500,000 more to build full-size gym at community center

MIDDLETOWN — After a lengthy discussion that was spurred by hesitation to support the legislation from Mayor Nicole Condrey, Middletown City Council unanimously approved allocating $500,000 more for expansion and renovation of the Robert “Sonny” Hill Jr. Community Center.
In August 2022, City Council approved a cooperative agreement between the city and Middletown City Schools for the proposed improvement of the community center, 800 Lafayette Ave.
The city and school district designated a portion of their American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds toward the project. The project design phase is on-going and the school district has proposed a full-size gymnasium instead of the smaller gym space that was previously proposed.
The full-size gym is estimated to cost $1.5 million, according to the staff report.
Since City Council approved increasing its ARPA pledge from $2.1 million to $2.6 million, Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. intends to present the proposal to the Board of Education to confirm the district’s commitment of the remaining $1 million needed for the gymnasium, according to the staff report.
Besides the city’s $2.6 million and the school district’s $4 million, the project has received support from the Butler County Commissioners. The center’s leadership asked the commissioners for $6 million in ARPA funds, but was awarded $1.5 million, the same given to similar community center projects in Hamilton and Oxford.
While City Council approved the additional $500,000, the vote came after a lengthy discussion among the five council members and City Manager Paul Lolli.
“I’m still struggling; there is not enough data,” Condrey said. “It’s another big ask for the same project.”
She said every agency applying for the city’s ARPA funds will increase its proposal and offer the “same argument” as the community center.
“Where do we draw the line?” she asked.
Council members Zack Ferrell and Tal Moon represent council on the community center committee.
Moon called the center “a community asset” and Ferrell believes a larger gym will draw more potential renters to the center and increase revenue.
Vice Mayor Monica Nenni said the full-size gym shows the Middletown youth “are worth our investment.”
Council member Rodney Muterspaw, formerly the city’s police chief, said he supported the project because he’s “a product of programs like these.”
He was raised in a single-parent family and relied on similar services, he said. His support of the project was “more emotional than financial,” he said.
“I know what this value brings to kids who don’t have a lot,” he said.
