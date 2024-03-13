Middletown City Building drain and concrete replacement underway

News
By
55 minutes ago
X

Drainage, concrete and paver repair projects are underway on both sides of the Middletown City Building.

Contractors began work Tuesday morning on the plaza side of the building, tearing up the pavement and making way for replacement of the 300 feet long slotted drains then pouring fresh concrete over top, according to Middletown Public Works Director Scott Tadych.

The $286,000 project will take about a month to complete and was necessary because the storm water drains were collapsing, Tadych said. They are original to the building that is almost 50 years old.

On the north side of the building, maintenance staff is resetting individual pavers, many of which are loose. Some of the area has been blocked of with caution tape for more than a year awaiting repairs.

Tadych said it is a “temporary fix” and the city is working on a longer-term project to replace then all with concrete. But there are challenges and the solution could be costly.

“It is overtop the lower level, and that creates some complexities,” he said.

Part of that lower level is the city jail.

“It is a technical issue. The jail is climate controlled, and we want to put concrete on top, but there are some engineering challenges with pouring a concrete slab over section that is climate controlled.”

He said the building was “uniquely designed and there have always been challenges with maintaining.”

Parking on the north side near the building entrance has been suspended for now, but it will open back up with the paver repair is completed.

In Other News
1
Fairfield Trade Center speculative buildings set to be complete by May
2
Latest Hamilton mural celebrates developmental disabilities, the...
3
Kroger-Albertsons deal could change how mergers are evaluated
4
Fitton Center to host Reds legend in ‘An Evening with Marty Brennaman’
5
Best of Butler County: A look at the 30 new categories we’ve added for...

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top