Middletown City Building drain and concrete replacement underway

The $286,000 project will take about a month to complete and was necessary because the storm water drains were collapsing, Tadych said. They are original to the building that is almost 50 years old.

On the north side of the building, maintenance staff is resetting individual pavers, many of which are loose. Some of the area has been blocked of with caution tape for more than a year awaiting repairs.

Tadych said it is a “temporary fix” and the city is working on a longer-term project to replace then all with concrete. But there are challenges and the solution could be costly.

“It is overtop the lower level, and that creates some complexities,” he said.

Part of that lower level is the city jail.

“It is a technical issue. The jail is climate controlled, and we want to put concrete on top, but there are some engineering challenges with pouring a concrete slab over section that is climate controlled.”

He said the building was “uniquely designed and there have always been challenges with maintaining.”

Parking on the north side near the building entrance has been suspended for now, but it will open back up with the paver repair is completed.