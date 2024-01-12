BreakingNews
Middletown cancels MLK Day March due to predicted freezing temperatures

Church service, showing of ‘Selma’ still scheduled, says First Baptist Church pastor

MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown NAACP has cancelled its Martin Luther King March, set for 11:30 a.m. Monday, due to inclement weather, said Pastor Scotty Robertson from First Baptist Church.

The Middletown Area Ministerial Alliance Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend Ecumenical Service is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at Second Baptist Church, 116 Verity Parkway.

The movie, “Selma,” also will be shown at 1 p.m. Monday at the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St.

