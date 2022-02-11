Middletown Arts Center shows student works in ‘Tomorrow’s Artist Today’ exhibit

Student artists from across the region will showcase their work at the Middletown Arts Center during the “Tomorrow’s Artist Today” exhibition, which will open on Saturday.
“Tomorrow’s Artist Today” brings together the top emerging artists in our community, providing teens an opportunity to showcase their work in a professional annual juried exhibition with the support of Noonan, Brockman & Pollock D.D.S, Inc and Cincinnati State – Middletown Campus. MAC is celebrating our 16th year hosting the exhibition. Our first exhibition was held in 2006,” said Kate Dykes, executive director of the Middletown Arts Center.
“Tomorrow’s Artist Today,” will open on Sat., Feb. 12 and remain on display at Middletown Arts Center through Thurs., Mar. 10. There will be an opening reception on Sat., Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon. This is a free event with light refreshments provided.
Artists ages 13-18 in Jr./Sr. high school can participate. The works represent a variety of mediums, including oils/acrylics, watercolor, drawing (including pastels, pencils and inks,) mixed media, (a combination of mediums) photography, digital art and ceramics.
“The number of entries we receive in each category varies pretty widely each year. Last year, we had very large digital art category. This year, drawing is our largest. This year, ceramics was added as a new category, as we are always looking for opportunities for continuous improvement of our annual exhibition, and new avenues for our area teens to inform our community with their work,” Dykes said.
Representation from each school varies from year to year. The exhibition generally has representation from at least 10 schools, plus homeschool students. This year, a dozen local schools are represented. Some of the schools represented this year include Butler Tech School of the Arts, Edgewood, Franklin, Lakota West, Madison, Middletown, Monroe, Springboro, Stephen T. Badin High School, Summit Academy, Valley View High School as well as homeschooled students.
“These are very driven and talented students. They are definitely applying advanced skills and techniques in their work, and it shows,” said Dykes.
Participating youth have an opportunity to compete for cash awards, scholarships and honorable mention ribbons within each medium. Categories for the awards include “Best of Show,” “First Place,” “Second Place,” “Third Place,” and “Honorable Mention.”
The “Best of Show” and place awards will be presented with cash prizes. On Feb. 12, ribbons will be placed next to winning pieces in the gallery and winners will be announced on www.middletownartscenter.com and on MAC’s social media platforms.
“We are thrilled to have a nearly fifty percent increase in submissions over last year’s exhibit. The number of entries makes it very competitive, but certainly elevates the show. We had 184 submitted, with only 125 works accepted for the exhibition. I think the increased response speaks to how artists are successfully using art as a platform for expression,” Dykes said
MAC is dedicated to fostering the artistic passion of area teens. It’s important for the young, creative community to have a venue to showcase their work and receive recognition, with the excitement of awards as well as opportunities for sales, she said.
“We feel energized each year by the new and fresh perspectives teens share. We love recognizing their work and supporting their creative vision. It is very special to be the first to welcome incredibly talented emerging artists to the professional art community,” Dykes said.
HOW TO GO
What: Tomorrow’s Artist Today exhibition
When: Sat., Feb. 12 through Thurs., Mar. 10. Exhibits are open during regular building hours. Hours are Mon. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tues. and Thur. 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and on Wed. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Fri., Sat., and Sun.
Where: Middletown Arts Center, 130 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown
Admission: Free. Open to the public.
More info: www.middletownartscenter.com or call (513) 424-2417. There will be an opening reception on Sat., Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon, which is free and open to the public.
