Middletown Arts Center, celebrating 65 years, exhibits works of instructors

Middletown Arts Center is set to highlight the work of its art instructors with the Annual Reunion Exhibit that opens Friday with a reception.
“The MAC instructors are not only knowledgeable, experienced teachers, but they are professional, award winning, phenomenal artists. This exhibition will really give a sense of the incredible talent in our community, people that we can all learn from through classes and workshops right here at our local community arts center. I hope people will be excited when they see what a wonderful resource it is to have such high caliber instruction available so close to home,” said Kate Dykes, executive director at Middletown Arts Center.
This year’s Annual Reunion Exhibit in memory of Gordon and Betty Hughes will feature an array of diverse mediums from MAC instructors including drawing and illustration, fiber artistry, glass, ceramics, enameling, watercolor, mixed media, photography, oils, acrylics, silversmithing, and more.
“In honor of the MAC’s 65th Anniversary, the exhibit committee elected to amplify the artistic voices of those who have had a profound impact on the arts in our community, featuring the people at the very center of the MAC’s vision, our instructors,” said Dykes.
All MAC educators were invited to exhibit their work in the exhibition. Instructors teaching youth, teen and adult classes, as well as workshops and outreach programs will be represented. Each instructor’s collection is installed together with a biography, allowing visitors to sense movement in the body of work, view the artist’s manipulation of their medium, and learn about their background and what they teach at the MAC, she said.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
The following MAC instructors and local artists will have work highlighted in the exhibition: Darryl Berry, Craig Boldman, Jean Ann Bolliger, Patricia Clark, Jim Crotty, Kathy Davis, Adriana DePalma, Joy Dysart, Erica Eyre, John Ferrando, Ben Frederick, Shawna Hatton, Jill Niemiec, Karen Ng, Andrew Thomas, Nancy Thomson, Peggy Trimble, Jean Vance, Sarah Williams, and Ron Wilson.
“The MAC is about teaching and learning. It doesn’t matter whatever you create. If you just started doing painting, or if you’ve been doing it a long time, it’s art because it’s yours. Everyone is appreciated here,” said Jean Vance, Instructor of Watercolor and Enamel Adult Classes, Outreach Programs and teen Young Artist Workshops at Middletown Arts Center.
Many of MAC’s instructors are professional artists, high school teachers, college professors, and they maintain their own local arts studios.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
The exhibition and opening reception are free and open to the public. The reception will feature live music by pianist Jay Mills, along with refreshments. The exhibition will be on display through Thur., Aug. 18, during MAC’s regular business hours.
The Reunion Exhibit was conceived 20 years ago to feature original artworks, either bringing together well-known local artists, or as a one-person exhibit, from someone noteworthy in their medium. As examples, early shows included such significant artists as Don Dennis, Bruce Peters, Bill Rehse, Paul Melia, Steve Perucca, Bro. Joseph Barrish, Reggie Finkelman, Stephen Suchy, Mary Deas Wortley, Sharon Stolzenberger, Pat Brewer, Ron Bushhorn, and many other notable names. Groups showing at the venue have included eight regional Ohio Watercolor Society artists, Queen City Art Club and Jean Vance and Friends. One person exhibitions have included Homer Hacker, Jack Howard, Frank Martindell and Judge George Elliott.
“Our exhibit committee really looks forward each year to highlighting a regional artist or group of artists in the Reunion Exhibit. It is amazing the number of remarkable artists in Middletown and the surrounding areas. It is our pleasure to be able to showcase their talents for our community to enjoy their significant work, and support local artists with a venue for sales and exhibition. The diversity of styles and mastery of the exhibited artists are sure to appeal to a wide range of art enthusiasts and collectors. Each year this is made possible by generosity of the Hughes family sponsorship,” Dykes said.
MORE INFO
Location: Middletown Arts Center, 130 N. Verity Parkway
Online: middletownartscenter.com
Call: (513) 424-2417
