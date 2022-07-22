Middletown Arts Center, celebrating 65 years, exhibits works of instructors

Combined Shape Caption Middletown Arts Center is celebrating its 65 years in operation. Their Annual Reunion Exhibit in memory of Gordon and Betty Hughes runs July 22 through August 18 in the main exhibition hall. The exhibit features art in multiple mediums from MAC instructors. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Combined Shape Caption Middletown Arts Center is celebrating its 65 years in operation. Their Annual Reunion Exhibit in memory of Gordon and Betty Hughes runs July 22 through August 18 in the main exhibition hall. The exhibit features art in multiple mediums from MAC instructors. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The following MAC instructors and local artists will have work highlighted in the exhibition: Darryl Berry, Craig Boldman, Jean Ann Bolliger, Patricia Clark, Jim Crotty, Kathy Davis, Adriana DePalma, Joy Dysart, Erica Eyre, John Ferrando, Ben Frederick, Shawna Hatton, Jill Niemiec, Karen Ng, Andrew Thomas, Nancy Thomson, Peggy Trimble, Jean Vance, Sarah Williams, and Ron Wilson.

“The MAC is about teaching and learning. It doesn’t matter whatever you create. If you just started doing painting, or if you’ve been doing it a long time, it’s art because it’s yours. Everyone is appreciated here,” said Jean Vance, Instructor of Watercolor and Enamel Adult Classes, Outreach Programs and teen Young Artist Workshops at Middletown Arts Center.

Many of MAC’s instructors are professional artists, high school teachers, college professors, and they maintain their own local arts studios.

Combined Shape Caption Middletown Arts Center is celebrating its 65 years in operation. Their Annual Reunion Exhibit in memory of Gordon and Betty Hughes runs July 22 through August 18 in the main exhibition hall. The exhibit features art in multiple mediums from MAC instructors. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Combined Shape Caption Middletown Arts Center is celebrating its 65 years in operation. Their Annual Reunion Exhibit in memory of Gordon and Betty Hughes runs July 22 through August 18 in the main exhibition hall. The exhibit features art in multiple mediums from MAC instructors. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The exhibition and opening reception are free and open to the public. The reception will feature live music by pianist Jay Mills, along with refreshments. The exhibition will be on display through Thur., Aug. 18, during MAC’s regular business hours.

The Reunion Exhibit was conceived 20 years ago to feature original artworks, either bringing together well-known local artists, or as a one-person exhibit, from someone noteworthy in their medium. As examples, early shows included such significant artists as Don Dennis, Bruce Peters, Bill Rehse, Paul Melia, Steve Perucca, Bro. Joseph Barrish, Reggie Finkelman, Stephen Suchy, Mary Deas Wortley, Sharon Stolzenberger, Pat Brewer, Ron Bushhorn, and many other notable names. Groups showing at the venue have included eight regional Ohio Watercolor Society artists, Queen City Art Club and Jean Vance and Friends. One person exhibitions have included Homer Hacker, Jack Howard, Frank Martindell and Judge George Elliott.

Combined Shape Caption Art by jean Vance is part of an exhibit of works by instructors at the Middletown Arts Center. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Art by jean Vance is part of an exhibit of works by instructors at the Middletown Arts Center. CONTRIBUTED

“Our exhibit committee really looks forward each year to highlighting a regional artist or group of artists in the Reunion Exhibit. It is amazing the number of remarkable artists in Middletown and the surrounding areas. It is our pleasure to be able to showcase their talents for our community to enjoy their significant work, and support local artists with a venue for sales and exhibition. The diversity of styles and mastery of the exhibited artists are sure to appeal to a wide range of art enthusiasts and collectors. Each year this is made possible by generosity of the Hughes family sponsorship,” Dykes said.

MORE INFO

Location: Middletown Arts Center, 130 N. Verity Parkway

Online: middletownartscenter.com

Call: (513) 424-2417