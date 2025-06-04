‘Middie Meal Machine’ offering free summer lunches through July

Middletown City Schools said the food truck is a “vital” part of the district’s commitment to year-round support of its around 6,000-student district. Free meals will be served for all kids 18 and younger at various locations throughout the area, including Middletown High School, Cypress Commons, Rosa Parks Elementary and Middletown Arts Center. The full schedule for June can be found online.

In 2023, Journal-News reported customers were up 60% compared to the truck’s first summer season in 2019. For years all Middletown Schools’ communities have qualified under federal guidelines for residents with school children to receive free and reduced cost school meals when classes are in session.

In 2019, the district purchased and customized the food truck through grant funding to provide an element of mobility to its summer meal program.

In the last decade, other Butler and southern Warren County school districts — such as Lakota, Hamilton, Fairfield and Kings — have created similar mobile food trucks, free student meal programs or offered such meals from their school buildings or through local food pantries during summer break.