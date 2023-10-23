Miamisburg man, 25, killed in Middletown crash

A Miamisburg man was killed Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on South Main Street in Middletown, according to police.

Dalton J. Brock, 25, died of multiple traumatic injuries at the crash scene, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. His death was ruled an accident.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. near the intersection of Main and 14th Avenue when, according to a preliminary investigation, Brock was traveling south and went left of center into the northbound lanes and there was a collision with a northbound vehicle.

Others were injured, but there is no additional information available about their conditions. Both Middletown police and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office START team are continuing to investigate.

