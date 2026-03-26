Miami University’s business school earns national ranking

The Farmer School was ranked No. 14 among public business schools nationwide, up from No. 18 last year, and remains the top business school in Ohio.

The school was also ranked among public colleges as 4th best for student career outcomes and 7th for student experiences while attending a business school.

Miami officials said this latest, high-ranking for the Farmer School of Business accurately reflects the university’s historical focus in emphasizing a comprehensive approach to educating its students.

“Our rankings reflect a clear and intentional focus on student preparedness. We don’t leave success to chance at the Farmer School of Business,” said Farmer School of Business Dean Jenny Darroch.

“We invest in every student, develop them intentionally, and connect them directly to opportunity, so that every graduate leaves not just with a degree, but with the momentum to build a meaningful, long-term career,” said Darroch.

“These outcomes are driven by high-stakes experiential learning, deeply engaged faculty and staff, and an alumni community that remains invested in student success.”

According to Miami officials, recent years have seen the business school invest “more resources into helping students find their first job after graduation, including adding staff, integrating career development into coursework and creating a dedicated careers space that’s easily accessible for students.”

The No. 4 public ranking for career outcomes is 10 places higher than the school’s 2025 ranking.

According to its website, Poets&Quants launched its first undergraduate business school ranking in late 2016. That year, the organization ranked just 50 U.S. university programs. For 2026, the list includes 110.

Officials with the organization stated: “Our goal was to build a ranking that reflected what actually matters to students: how selective a program is, what students experience once they arrive, and what outcomes they achieve after graduation.”

Last year, the national Princeton Review ranked Miami among its “Best Value Colleges” for its recently released 2025 ranking making the school one of only two public colleges in Ohio to be noted.

Of the 209 schools highlighted, Miami was ranked the 35th best public university in the nation, joining one other Ohio-based university – Ohio State, which ranked 30th among America’s top 50 schools, according to officials of the Princeton Review study.

Miami is Butler County’s largest college and the county’s biggest employer with a main campus in Oxford and regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown along with a Learning Center in West Chester Twp.