Miami University to host Meet the Candidates night in West Chester Twp.

Miami University’s Menard Family Center for Democracy and the West Chester-Liberty Chamber Alliance will co-sponsor a Meet the Candidates Night from 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 28 at Voice of America Learning Center, 7847 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp.
The forum will be for candidates running for trustees in Liberty and West Chester townships.
The event will be a moderated forum in which candidates will have the opportunity to deliver brief introductions and then respond to questions. John Forren, executive director of the Menard Family Center for Democracy, will serve as moderator.
The forum is open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event will be recorded by West Chester TV for later broadcast.
