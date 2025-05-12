Miami University to hand out nearly 4,800 diplomas this weekend: See the Top 10 undergraduate degrees

The university said the keynote address is going to be given by Class of 1991’s Jeff Berding, the president and CEO of FC Cincinnati. Berding spent more than 19 years as an executive with the Cincinnati Bengals. He led the sales and public affairs efforts for the NFL franchise. In 2015, Berding and Carl H. Lindner III co-founded FC Cincinnati, bringing professional soccer to the area.

“I am very honored,” Berding said earlier this year of being asked to deliver the 2025 commencement address. “The motto of Love and Honor is very real in my life. If you feel gratitude, you also feel an obligation to try to give back to those who follow you and support the great opportunities that you were provided as a student.”

Miami University said the Top 10 undergraduate degrees being handed out this weekend include:

Finance (418)

Marketing (303)

Biology (218)

Psychology (215)

Kinesiology (167)

Computer Science (131)

Nursing (125)

Strategic Communication (117)

Political Science (100)

Supply Chain and Operations (73)

Degree candidates represent 45 states and Washington DC. There is one degree being given to someone in the armed forces overseas.

“Additionally, three honorary degrees will be awarded," a release from the school says. Recipients of honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degrees are: