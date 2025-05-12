Miami University to hand out nearly 4,800 diplomas this weekend: See the Top 10 undergraduate degrees

On May 17, nearly 4,800 candidates are expected to receive degrees during the spring commencement ceremony for Miami University.
The event takes place at 10:30 a.m. at Yager Stadium in Oxford, rain or shine, and will be livestreamed on YouTube for those who can’t attend in person.
The university said the keynote address is going to be given by Class of 1991’s Jeff Berding, the president and CEO of FC Cincinnati. Berding spent more than 19 years as an executive with the Cincinnati Bengals. He led the sales and public affairs efforts for the NFL franchise.
In 2015, Berding and Carl H. Lindner III co-founded FC Cincinnati, bringing professional soccer to the area.
“I am very honored,” Berding said earlier this year of being asked to deliver the 2025 commencement address. “The motto of Love and Honor is very real in my life. If you feel gratitude, you also feel an obligation to try to give back to those who follow you and support the great opportunities that you were provided as a student.”
Miami University said the Top 10 undergraduate degrees being handed out this weekend include:
- Finance (418)
- Marketing (303)
- Biology (218)
- Psychology (215)
- Kinesiology (167)
- Computer Science (131)
- Nursing (125)
- Strategic Communication (117)
- Political Science (100)
- Supply Chain and Operations (73)
Degree candidates represent 45 states and Washington DC. There is one degree being given to someone in the armed forces overseas.
“Additionally, three honorary degrees will be awarded," a release from the school says. Recipients of honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degrees are:
- Jeff Berding ’91, president and CEO of FC Cincinnati
- David Budig ’84, who served on Miami’s Board of Trustees from 2011-2022 and was chairman during five of those years
- Kay Geiger ’78, who was encouraged by a Miami professor to pursue international banking, which launched a lifetime commitment to financial leadership
