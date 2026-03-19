Miami University swimmers in suits at First Four basketball game are social media stars

The Miami University's men's swim team is seen in the crowd at the March 18, 2026 First Four basketball team where Miami played SMU, and won. STAFF

The Miami University's men's swim team is seen in the crowd at the March 18, 2026 First Four basketball team where Miami played SMU, and won. STAFF
SPORTS CULTURE
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19 minutes ago
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The Miami University men’s swim team has been a good distraction throughout the men’s basketball team’s incredibly victorious season, and Wednesday night that came in very handy.

The team in Speedo-like bathing suits, shirtless and donning their swim caps, ran down the steps in the audience as Miami played SMU in a First Four basketball game at UD Arena, and the SMU ball player they aimed to distract from behind the net missed a free throw.

The crowd erupted in cheer. Barstool Sports posted a video on TikTok that said, “Miami OH was built for March.”

Behind a slew of 3-pointers, a poised response to every SMU push and a crowd that turned UD Arena into something resembling Millett Hall, the Miami basketball team delivered a statement 89-79 victory in the First Four to give the program its first NCAA Tournament win since 1999.

Even the March Madness social media account posted about the swimmingly fun distraction that happened during the high-energy game:

Barstool Sports also posted about the distraction effort of the team:

Earlier in the season, Coach Travis Steele was challenged to wear a Speedo-like suit to the team’s Selection Sunday party, but he didn’t, despite saying on ESPN’s “College Game Day” show in February he would if the team finished its regular season undefeated and won the Mid-American Conference tournament.

The team finished 31-0 but lost to UMass in the opening round of the tournament.

Sports Editor Michael Cooper contributed to this report.

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About the Author

Mandy Gambrell is a managing editor with Cox First Media, overseeing Lifestyles, HomesPlus, the "Best Of" contests, Community Gems and the Journal-NEws.