Miami University students are divided on location of proposed sports arena

But school officials recently proposed — and received preliminary approval of planning from Miami’s governing board — to tear up the expansive green space, which includes a synthetic sports turf portion, to replace it with $187.7 million sports arena, hotel and other facilities as part of replacing Millett Hall.

Last week, Miami University President Gregory Crawford said the proposed “Arena District” project would “include more facilities than currently exist at Millett Hall, including two basketball practice courts and a volleyball arena. It is also expected to include additional revenue generation opportunities that Millett Hall cannot accommodate.”

But a sampling of Miami students this week at Cook Field revealed a mix reaction to the sweeping proposal.

“I live in Hillcrest Hall so I have a good view of the field,” said freshman Ethan Bjork.

“A lot of students like the field location-wise because it’s close enough to all the dorms. They (school officials) are talking about building new (recreational) fields near Millett Hall but that will be a long way for students in a lot of the dorms,” said Bjork, who added the spacious nature of Miami’s campus, including Cook Field, was among the reasons he chose to attend the university.

“But I am excited to see what it (Arena District project) will look like. Millett seems dated and definitely is old,” he said of Miami’s sports arena erected in 1968 along the campus’ northern edge.

Sophomore Olivia Smith paused during her jog around Cook Field and said “initially I was pretty disappointed” at the prospect of losing one of her favorite campus open spaces.

“I’m here all the time, running around and stuff. Cook Field has been here a very long time.”

A new arena could bring new parking and traffic challenges to the campus, said Smith.

“Traffic around here is already not ideal around here at times. From what I know about the project now I’d say thumbs down.”

Miami officials have included in their proposal preliminary plans to provide new recreational sports fields elsewhere on campus.

Regardless, junior Gunnar DeRoss said he remains undecided about the proposed project in part due to the potential impact on his ultimate frisbee team’s use of Cook Field.

“I’m still up in the air. I think it’s great to have an arena in central campus but I love having the field here as well,” said DeRoss, who added “I’m worried about where we are going to practice.”

“But I saw what they (school officials) proposed and it looks pretty sweet so I’m going to go with a thumbs up. But it’s definitely important to take the opinions of the rec leagues and students into account – and I’m sure they did that - and make sure they give us another to play our sports.”

Fellow junior Sean Rivard said the prospect of using the field leaves him “kind of conflicted.”

“The arena looks really cool and looks like it will be a great addition in the middle of campus here. The current arena is outdated so it will probably be good for the school overall,” said Rivard.

“I do feel it is unfortunate to lose all this open green space. On beautiful weather days it is packed out here. But overall, I am for the arena going here because there are only so many places on campus they can put a whole arena and I’ve read where the current spot Millett is in is note feasible to build the new arena there.”

“As long as they put new fields in somewhere else … it should be fine,” he said. “It’s definitely a shame to lose this space but it will go to good use.”