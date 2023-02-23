Miami University, other college students sought for summer internships

The Journal-News, which operates the Oxford Press, and is part of Cox First Media in Ohio, is seeking applications for summer internships open to college students.
Applicants who are selected will interview with a panel of editors from all Cox First Media news products, which also includes the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and life/entertainment website Dayton.com.
Skills sought and to be developed during the paid internship include reporting, data researching, interviewing, creating social media content, working in a team setting and more. The internship requires 20 hours over 10 weeks this summer,
Much of the work to be done will be remote, with opportunities to report from the field and to work in an office under an editor’s guidance. Cox First Media provides the necessary equipment for performing the work.
Applications must be made online by March 6. To apply, go to jobs.coxenterprises.com. Anyone with questions may email the Journal-News editor at mandy.gambrell@coxinc.com.
