Miami University expands high school nursing program to Warren County

Named the “Early Access BSN 1+3 Model,” it will enable WCCC high school students in the Early College Nursing Program to complete their first year of Miami’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing while still in high school while also leveraging Ohio’s College Credit Plus program, according to Miami officials.

During their junior and senior years of high school, Warren County students will complete many of their science and general education courses through Miami University’s Middletown campus, learning alongside college students and taught by Miami faculty, according to a statement from the university.

The teens will also take additional CCP courses through Hocking College, which will transfer to Miami University.

After graduating from the Warren County Career Center, qualified students will receive direct admission to Miami’s BSN program in Hamilton, placing them on an accelerated path to complete their BSN degree within three years.

Ande Durojaiye, Miami’s vice president for strategy and partnerships, noted the benefits for the community and for the students.

“For students, the program will reduce the time to completing their degree and reduce the cost of their degree by 25%,” said Durojaiye. “It’s another step in our work to remove barriers to students meeting their educational and career goals.”

Durojaiye emphasized the advantages for the region’s healthcare employers, noting that “this program gets top-caliber healthcare professionals into the local workforce sooner.”

It’s the latest recent expansion, via a county career school system, of Miami’s nursing career pathway for local teens.

In 2024 Miami unveiled a similar program for Butler Tech’s high school students from the 11 public school districts in Butler County and northern Hamilton County that it serves.

Moira Casey, interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Applied Science, said the initiative is a shared investment in the region’s future workforce.

“By collaborating with partners like Warren County Career Center, we are creating affordable and accessible pathways,” Casey said. “This partnership supports students from Warren County while meeting Ohio’s growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals.”