Miami University asks students not to rush back as COVID-19 surge continues

“Given the highly infectious nature of the Omicron variant and following guidance from the CDC, we will continue our mask requirement during winter term and into spring semester. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 landscape during the spring semester and will re-evaluate this policy in March,” said school officials.

Classes for Miami’s regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown, which do not feature student residence housing, will also begin on Jan. 24.

In August, Miami officials told all students and staff on all campuses they must be vaccinated by Nov. 22 or be granted approved exemptions.

Other changes include a strong recommendation for all students and staff to get vaccine boosters prior to classes resuming.

And some live events scheduled for this month may be impacted.

“Due to the number of increasing cases and hospitalizations in Ohio, Miami will likely move many of its January non-classroom events to a virtual format or reschedule them for a later date. Please check the university events calendar for updates,” said officials.

“We know there is a feeling of uncertainty and possibly frustration as we start another new year with the presence of COVID-19, but Miamians are resilient. You have proven this over and over again, and our high rate of compliance with our safety protocols and our vaccination rates illustrate your perseverance in keeping us all healthy together.”