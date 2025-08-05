Miami University added new dining options and majors for this upcoming school year

Miami University is entering its first partnership with the Cleveland Clinic and IBM to jointly give students learning and research data opportunities in healthcare while also creating Ohio’s first specialized degree program quantum computing, Miami officials said Wednesday. (File Photo/Journal-News)

By Taylor Stumbaugh – Staff Writer
15 minutes ago
The start of the semester is less than a month away and hundreds of cars will soon be on the streets of Oxford with even more people on Miami University’s campus.

Here’s what incoming students can expect to see in and around campus and what has changed for those coming back:

Students can now eat at Chick-Fil-A in the Armstrong Student Center.

Seth Bauguess, senior director of communications for Miami, said extensive student feedback showed strong demand for a national brand dining option and Chick-fil-A was the overwhelming favorite among students.

Also from dining, the Garden Dining Commons is welcoming new neighbor Patio Grill, Bauguess said. It’s a stand-alone restaurant featuring a made-to-order menu that will focus on fresh, minimally processed meals prepared in a facility designed for allergen safety.

He added that Athenian Grill will open at Bell Tower this fall, bringing authentic Greek and Mediterranean flavors back to campus

By late fall the largest solar panel field in Miami University’s history will be helping to power the school’s main campus. Construction on two solar panel arrays along the eastern border of Miami’s main Oxford campus recently began as part of the school’s Sharon and Graham Mitchell Sustainability Park near the SR 73 roadway campus entrance. The solar field will be intermixed with a new campus park. (Provided)

New degrees

Miami will launch the Quantum Computing major this August, which is the first Bachelor of Science in Quantum Computing in Ohio, according to Miami University campus announcements.

Students can also expect to see a new Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence.

Solar arrays

In place where Thomson Hall used to be on Western Campus and situated above the Western Geothermal well field are the Sharon and Graham Mitchell Sustainability Park and Solar Fields.

The park will encompass the solar fields, walking paths and connect to nearby trails in Miami’s Natural Areas, with an entrance facing Ohio 73, according to campus announcements.

Bauguess said the solar fields will soon start generating electricity.

Bus routes available

In Oxford, the Chestnut Street Multimodal Station will open in September 2025 with new Butler County Regional Transit Authority (BCRTA) bus routes this month.

Construction continues on the Chestnut Street Station in Oxford. The multimodal station will be operational in September, but Butler County RTA buses for Miami University's campus will begin on Aug. 17, 2025. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

“Student support and success remain our highest priority and the start of a new school year is a good time to remind that students can utilize the newly offered MUHOPE crisis text line and that there’s a unique mental health program utilizing horse therapy available at Miami that has become a popular resource that students should check out," Bauguess said.

