Miami U students start new school year by fighting world hunger

And each 1,000 packages assembled were celebrated with the ringing of gong throughout the main Oxford campus’ Armstrong Student Center, school officials said.

It made for a happily noisy event.

“We had really good energy,” said Liz Walsh-Treviño, Miami’s director of orientation and transition programs. “The atmosphere is a really positive one and makes those who attend excited to do service and be part of the community.”

The annual event was part of Miami’s recent move-in weekend that saw thousands of students return to the Oxford campus.

The 175 student volunteers, which included new freshmen and other students, helped package meals of vitamins, soy, dried vegetables, and rice. Some assembled the packages, while others weighed or sealed bags as volunteers went station to station, working in shifts during the event’s nearly five-hour window, said school officials.

Rise Against Hunger is an international humanitarian organization that is part of the global movement to end hunger. The group currently serves 38 countries, and a representative from Rise Against Hunger was in Oxford as Miamians unloaded materials, packaged meals, and then reloaded the assembled meals ready to be sent out worldwide.

Prior to the event, Miami set an objective of 35,000 meals for this year. In the school’s first-year of partnership in 2017 with Rise Against Hunger, students processed 12,000 meals.

“We’re thrilled we reached our goal,” Walsh-Treviño said. “Our new students and campus community really came through.

“It’s a great way to engage our students who are here on campus for their first weekend. They are making a great impact by packing meals, and they are meeting people along the way.”

Jayne Brownell, senior vice president for Student Life at Miami, said the high turnout of volunteers reflects the passion students have for philanthropy.

“This is a generation of students who really do believe in giving back and the importance of service,” Brownell said. “Welcome Weekend is the perfect time for this event. There is a sense of purpose that students connect to. It’s pretty special.”