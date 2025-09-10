Breaking: Conservative activist Charlie Kirk fatally shot at Utah college event; shooter in custody, FBI says

Miami U. marching band to play at Bengals game this Sunday

Miami University Marching Band will perform during the Bengals game on Sunday, Sept. 14, at Paycor Stadium. PHOTO PROVIDED/MIAMI UNIVERSITY

The Miami University Marching Band will perform at the Cincinnati Bengals’ halftime show on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

Members of the Miami University Marching Band come from every division and almost every major at the Oxford university.

The Bengals (1-0) will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) in downtown Cincinnati. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Sunday. The Bengals are a current 3.5-point favorite in the Week 2 NFL matchup.

Fewer than 25% of the band are music majors, according to the school. Band membership is for all woodwind, brass, battery percussion, sideline percussion, color guard, twirlers and the Shakerettes, the Miami University dance team.

The band is directed by Ryan Yahl.

