Miami students all abuzz about their unbeaten basketball team

And this season-for-the-ages has students on the Oxford campus talking about its team, which has earned its first Top 25 national ranking in decades.

Game tickets this season are scarce this season but the buzz around this historic team isn’t.

“I haven’t been able to get a ticket because they’re always sold out,” said Miami senior Keenan Proctor, who added past and less-successful seasons didn’t come with such a problem.

“People are excited and everyone is talking about the team and every game that is coming up,” said Proctor.

The recent sub-freezing temperatures and snow-covered campus is adding to home-game appeal as the place to be, he said.

“It’s especially fun with all the snow hanging around and not much to do outside so it’s fun to come to basketball games and have the team to talk about. It’s fun to be a RedHawk.”

Millett Hall is a long-standing icon on campus. Opened in 1968, it’s the largest sports arena in Butler County and home for many of Miami’s men’s and women’s teams as well as concerts and events drawing millions of the decades since it was built.

School officials have proposed closing Millett and building a new arena and “Arena District” at the current recreational Cook Field closer to student residence halls.

Miami freshman Cameron Novak said the old arena this season is a prime attraction for students, saying, “the games have been a full house here and it’s been a lot of fun.”

“The mood on campus is buzzing,” said Novak. “Any time I walk by other students, I can hear them talking about the team so it’s awesome for sure.”

A sold-out, boisterous Millett Hall crowd “is like no other place,” he said.

“It feels like you are at any other big school because you have a full crowd and a full student section. Everyone is really into the games and it’s amazing to be part of it all.”

Samantha Gregovits, a senior and a member of Miami’s men’s basketball social media team said the squad’s growing national spotlight has transformed into a flood of online viewers including current students, graduates and long-time fans of the school’s basketball program.

“It’s been really fun to see the improvements in all of our viewing and engagements,” said Gregovits.

“It’s been electric this season and the boys (team) are having fun with it, so it helps us make our content fun. With all this excitement, we’re just trying to share the excitement around this team.”

“It’s all creating a great atmosphere here and for the team.”