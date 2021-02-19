Miami student seen walking in Tootsie Roll socks carrying heels arrested for underage drinking

An Oxford police officer completing a traffic stop last week was approached by a motorist who told him about an intoxicated woman walking on South Locust Street without shoes. The officer was told employees at Speedway had taken her inside to get warm and he asked the officer to check on her welfare.

The woman was located at Speedway wearing a dress coat and only Tootsie Roll socks while carrying a pair of heels. She was identified as a 19-year-old Miami student.

She was asked for identification and she produced a Kentucky driver’s license. She said she was walking back to her apartment. She was confirmed as 19 years of age and the officer could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath even though they were both wearing masks. Her eyes were also reported to be bloodshot.

She was placed under arrest and handcuffed. She was taken to the police department where a search turned up two fictitious driver’s licenses, one from Illinois and one from Pennsylvania, with her photo on them but different birth dates, each indicating her to be over age 21.

They were confirmed as fake and she was charged with offenses concerning underage persons and prohibitions. She was transported to her residence.