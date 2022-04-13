Miami Regionals to hold Passport programs open to public

Languages, Literatures, and Writing Week will presents Rachel Barr, Miami Alumna at 7 p.m. April 19 on Zoom. Barr will speak about her experience applying to graduate school, attending it, and finding her niche in the law field.

Languages, Literatures, and Writing Week will presents Favorite Poem Project at 1:30 p.m. April 20 at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center Hamilton and Zoom. Come read your favorite poem. Free event. No RSVP. Take part either in person or via Zoom.

Languages, Literatures, and Writing Week will presents The Illuminati Launch Party at 7 p.m. April 21 on Zoom. A free, virtual event hosted by The Illuminati, Miami University Regionals creative writing student organization, to celebrate the new spring 2022 issue of “Illuminati.” The event will include readings from the new issue and other activities.

A Naturalization Ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. April 25 at the Shriver Center, 701 E. Spring St., Oxford. Celebrate with approximately 100 new U.S. citizens for a formal naturalization ceremony at which they will take their oaths of citizenship. Music provided by Miami University Men’s Glee Club.

Engineering Tech Senior Design Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center Hamilton. During Senior Design Day, Miami Regionals Engineering Technology students will be sharing the results of their major open-ended research and presenting their design projects ranging from robotics and turbines to tracking solar power arrays, home automation systems, and IV insertion systems. Come see a few presentations, join us for the lunch program, or stay the entire day. Judges are needed for the poster projects and presentations.

Causes and Consequences of Divisive Politics and Civic Unrest will be held at 9 a.m. April 30 on Zoom. This day-long conference, simulcast live from Washington, DC, will feature discussions by practitioners, scholars and journalists of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and its implications for the future of American democracy.

Women Leaders of the Arts and Crafts Movement will be held at 6 p.m. May 2 at Johnston 142, Middletown. Join Leanna Renee Hieber, author, actress, playwright, and artist, as she highlights important female figures in 19th- and early 20th-century industrial and commercial art. Featured will be Clara Driscoll, designer of Louis Comfort Tiffany’s stained glass lamps, the women of Cincinnati’s Rookwood Pottery, who created their own company, and Pamela Colman Smith, whose art on the Rider-Waite-Smith Tarot is critical to the deck becoming the worldwide standard in tarot reading.

The Future of Democracy will be held at 7 p.m. May 2 on Zoom. What can history tell us about the future of American democracy? In this talk, Professor Ziblatt, Eaton Professor of Government at Harvard and co-author of New York Times bestseller How Democracies Die (2018), examines how various democracies have broken down in the past and what those events tell us about the state of American democracy today.

Down Home, Downtown with The 2nd Time Around Bluegrass Band will be held at 7 p.m. May 3 at the Downtown Hamilton Center. Miami’s Regionals Downtown Center and Appalachian Studies invites people to get their toes tappin’ to the traditional and original music of The 2nd Time Around Bluegrass Band.

The Politics of Climate Change at noon May 6 at the Downtown Hamilton Center. In this community roundtable, participants will discuss the complex politics surrounding issues of climate change and the political forces that shape governmental efforts to tackle this problem effectively. Moderated by Menard Family Center Executive Director John Forren.

For more information or to RSVP to events, go to www.miamioh.edu/regionals or call 513-785-3277.

Miami Regionals Middletown campus is located at 4200 N. University Blvd. Miami Regionals Hamilton campus is located at 1601 University Blvd. Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton is located at 221 High St.