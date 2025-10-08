Miami regionals offering free programming for area residents

Dyson will explore Dr. King’s radical legacy and its pressing relevance to today’s issues of race, economics, and justice.

The Michael J. Colligan History Project is a joint undertaking of the Colligan Fund Committee of the Hamilton Community Foundation and the Hamilton campus of Miami University.

On Oct. 30, the Dave Finkelman Auditorium on the Middletown campus will host an advance screening and panel discussion of Ken Burns’s “The American Revolution” beginning at 7 p.m. A light reception will follow the panel discussion.

Burns’s new six-part, 12-hour documentary explores the country’s founding struggle and its eight-year War for Independence. The discussion will focus on the enduring themes of freedom, opportunity, and democracy.

The event is being presented in cooperation with ThinkTV and Daughters of the American Revolution (Springboro chapter), and in association with the America 250: Ohio anniversary.

Daymond John, New York Times bestselling author and founder of the FUBU fashion line, will present the Harry T. Wilks Distinguished Lecture at 7 p.m. Nov. 13, in Parrish Auditorium.

Appointed a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship, John will speak on “Leading With a Legacy.”