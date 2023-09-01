MetroParks of Butler County police have new uniforms

MetroParks of Butler County’s rangers are patrolling the parks as MetroParks Police, and the latest stage in the division’s rebranding from “rangers” to “police” is the debut of new officer uniforms, which are a change from ranger brown to police blue.

A redesigned police patch and new bike uniforms were also included as part of the rebranding plan. Park visitors will start seeing officers in their blue uniforms beginning Sept. 5.

“It’s important for visitor and staff safety that people recognize our officers as public safety personnel,” said MetroParks’ Chief of Police, Scott Gaviglia. “Some agencies refer to their naturalist staff as rangers, and rebranding will help clarify our officers’ role as certified peace officers for the public,” he said.