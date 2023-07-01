Mercy Health-Fairfield makes ‘Great hospitals in America’ list

A Butler County hospital continues being recognized for its outstanding patient services.

Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital recently made Becker’s Hospital Review list of “Great hospitals in America.”

Ninety U.S. hospitals made the list and Mercy-Fairfield was one of six Ohio hospitals, including Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Cleveland Clinic, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, East Liverpool City Hospital and ProMedica Hospital in Toledo.

Those hospital are “renowned for clinical excellence, patient safety, innovation efforts, research and education, patient satisfaction and more,” according to a release from Becker.

Earlier, Mercy earned Healthgrades’ “America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award.”

Justin Krueger, who has served as Mercy Health-Fairfield’s president for five years, said being recognized by Becker, one of the leading national medical publications, was “a very, very pleasant surprise.”

The awards the hospital receive highlight the team’s commitment to high-quality healthcare, he said.

“All of our caregivers deserve this tremendous recognition,” he said. “Without them, none of this is possible.”

He called the award “more meaningful” because it was earned during a time when the medical profession was dealing with the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite those hurdles, the hospital found ways to continue providing the best healthcare possible to its patients, he said.

“It speaks to the team,” he said.

Krueger said Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital has served Butler County and northern Cincinnati for nearly 40 years with cutting-edge, nationally ranked health care services. The network has almost 70 locations, just minutes from I-75 and I-275.

MERCY HEALTH-FAIRFIELD HONORS

Has performed the most open-heart surgeries in Butler County for the past 20 plus years.

Has delivered the most babies in Butler County for the past 20 plus years.

Has invested in the latest robotic-assisted surgery technology for total joint replacement.

Was awarded for Outstanding Patient Safety and Outstanding Patient Experience, rating it as one of the Top 10% in the nation.

Was awarded for Distinguished Hospital Clinical Excellence, rating it as one of the Top 5% in the nation.

The Joint Commission recognized Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital as the only hospital in Butler County to become a 5 Star Top Performer on Key Quality Measures, such as heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia, surgical care, immunizations, and perinatal care.

The hospital’s Family Birthing Center nurses won the National Outstanding Quality Evidence Based Award from the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) which promotes the health of women and newborns.

SOURCE: Mercy Health-Fairfield

HAVE GOOD NEWS TO SHARE?

The Journal-News has started this “Good News” feature that will run every Saturday in the ePaper.

If you have a story idea for a future feature, please send it to staff writer and columnist Rick McCrabb at rick.mccrabb@coxinc.com or by postal mail to Journal-News, c/o The Benison, 100 S. Third St., Hamilton, OH 45013.