Mercy Health Fairfield, celebrating 45 years, was first to offer open heart surgery, robotic surgery

Mercy Health Fairfield is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, and through that four-and-a-half decades has had many accolades, including being named one of the country’s Top 50 hospitals by Healthgrades and Great Hospitals in America list by Becker’s Hospital Review.

The hospital was established in 1978 to serve the greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley regions.

“We are honored to have been a part of countless lives, providing exceptional care and support during joyous and challenging times,” said Mercy Health Fairfield President Justin Krueger. ”I want to extend our deepest appreciation to the Fairfield community for entrusting us with their healthcare needs for the past 45 years.”

Mercy Health Fairfield has launched a variety of initiatives and programs in its 45 years with community outreach programs, health fair, and educational campaigns. Officials said it has also been at the forefront of medical advancements, ensuring access to state-of-the-art technology and what they called “innovative treatments.”

In Butler County, Mercy Health-Fairfield was the first health system to offer patients open heart surgery and robotic surgery.

The official anniversary was on Sept. 13, and it had an internal celebration. There was also a birthday bash five years ago on the hospital’s 40th year.

“Having been a nurse at Mercy Health Fairfield for 22 years, I have seen the dedication that our team brings to the community,” said Carolyn Westrich, RN. “It’s great to be a part of a system that puts patients first and strives for excellence every day.”

For more information about Mercy Health Fairfield, visit mercy.com.