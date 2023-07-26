Meet the vendors spending their week at the Butler County fairgrounds

Nearly 40 vendors have set up shop at the Butler County Fair this year. From candles to cantaloupe, these vendors have something for everyone.

Brian Garver, owner of Liberty’s Best Family Farm, said he’s been coming to the fair for years with his kids, but this is the first time he’s come as a vendor now that they’ve all aged out. He’s selling fresh produce at his tent, something he said the fair has lacked in the past.

“By about Wednesday, you’re looking for something that’s not fried food and that’s cold,” Garver said. “Now that we don’t have kids showing animals, we decided to offer a cold selection of foods. It’s been pretty well received.”

Garver said business has picked up throughout the week as fairgoers have become more aware of what he’s selling. He plans to return next year.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Nearby, Kristy Kindred was helping at a booth for The Donut Spot, a shop in Fairfield. This is the store’s second year participating in the fair. Kindred said the owner, Terri Neiderman, is also involved with 4-H and the fair.

“It’s pretty much the same as the shop for the most part ... Mornings are fast, and about 5 or 6 o’clock in the afternoon,” Kindred said.

The Butler County Beekeepers Association is set up in not one but two locations at the fair this year, with a canopy outside and live bees inside the art hall. While the association is selling honey, candles and merchandise, member Jerad Lawson said they’re also at the fair to support other beekeepers and the community.

“We’re ... a resource to younger and older beekeepers who run into problems,” Lawson said.

Inside, BCBA president Larry Johnson said this is the first year the association has been able to sell merchandise including shirts and hats. Beyond just selling goods, Johnson said the experience of talking to fairgoers has been a highlight for him this week.

“A lot of good customers, good people coming,” Johnson said. “A lot of old beekeepers, you know, their parents used to be beekeepers years ago, it starts up conversation that we really enjoy.”

Other vendors at the fair include religious and political organizations as well as the Butler County Veterans Commission, which sponsored Senior Citizen Day on Wednesday.