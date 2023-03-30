Medical, Social Security information compromised in Middletown nursing home data breach

Majestic Care said it contacted the potentially impacted patients, when possible. At the time of reporting, company representatives were unable to be reached. It’s not yet known how many patients were potentially impacted by the breach.

The company said it will continue to closely monitor its information systems and will implement the further security measures that are recommended by the investigating forensics firm.

Security breaches such as this make folks susceptible to identity theft, financial fraud and tax fraud, the company said. As such, Majestic Care of Middletown encouraged patients to vigilantly review their sensitive accounts and look out for fraudulent tax returns.

Patients or their families can direct their questions to 888-397-0071 or email Security@MajesticCare.com to get in touch with the company.