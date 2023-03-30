Medical, Social Security information compromised in Middletown nursing home data breach

MIDDLETOWN — Majestic Care, an Indiana-based nursing home company, released a notice this week detailing a December 2022 data breach at its Middletown campus that potentially exposed its patients’ Social Security numbers, medical records, payment methods and other personal information.
According to Majestic Care, the incident was unique to its Middletown site at 6898 Hamilton Middletown Rd. and did not impact its 20-plus other campuses.
The company said a breach occurred from Dec. 13 through Dec. 16 when malicious software disrupted access to Majestic Care’s information systems. The company turned to an undisclosed third-party forensics firm to investigate the breach and securely bring the systems online.
Following the investigation, Majestic Care was informed on Feb. 3 that their breach “may have also resulted in the unauthorized access, viewing or removal of protected health information from Majestic Care systems.” The company said it began analyzing the impacted files within the system to learn what information was involved and in order to notify those who were impacted.
“In an abundance of caution, Majestic Care is informing the public that the intruder may have accessed, viewed or removed from its systems the following categories of personal information and protected health information: first and last name; mailing address; date of birth; telephone number; driver’s license number; Social Security number; and information related to healthcare payment and treatment,” the company said in its release, noting that there’s no conclusive evidence yet that the intruder actually accessed or used any personal information.
Majestic Care said it contacted the potentially impacted patients, when possible. At the time of reporting, company representatives were unable to be reached. It’s not yet known how many patients were potentially impacted by the breach.
The company said it will continue to closely monitor its information systems and will implement the further security measures that are recommended by the investigating forensics firm.
Security breaches such as this make folks susceptible to identity theft, financial fraud and tax fraud, the company said. As such, Majestic Care of Middletown encouraged patients to vigilantly review their sensitive accounts and look out for fraudulent tax returns.
Patients or their families can direct their questions to 888-397-0071 or email Security@MajesticCare.com to get in touch with the company.
