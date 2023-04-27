Mean Green company lays off about 20 local workers

In a statement Tuesday, Generac said: “Given current outdoor power equipment trends, we’ve consolidated and eliminated some positions in Ohio. Individuals impacted by the change have been notified.”

John Matthew Gay Jr., a high currency wiring specialist who joined Mean Green a year ago, said he, too, was caught “completely off guard” when he was laid off Tuesday morning.

“We noticed they hired security guards for the day, and then one-by-one they walked us into the office saying that they overbuilt on their demands and that they would no longer need multiple positions anymore and that they would have to let go of a chunk of their workforce,” Gay told the Journal-News.

Gay said the workers were let go because the company produced too many mowers and were left with an inventory that it couldn’t sell quickly enough.

“They overbuilt on all of their mowers to where they ran out of room,” Gay said. “We basically didn’t have anything left to do, so they let go of about 20 of us.”

In the past year, Generac’s stock price has dropped about 59%. At the time of reporting, it sits at $93.75 a share.