Meals on Wheels Butler County celebrates National Nutrition Month

The same culinary team that prepares meals for Community First Solutions’ clients and guests at Berkeley Square, Westover, and Jamestowne prepares the Meals on Wheels Butler County home-delivered meals. They are made with fresh and seasonal ingredients and to the same standards set by the agency’s executive chef and registered dietician.

Meals on Wheels Butler County has been providing meals to home-bound older adults since 1983, and in 2022, provided 114,354 meals in southern and central Butler County. The program also responded to a 35% increase in need during the COVID pandemic, and Webb said they were able to meet the expanded needs of the community throughout the pandemic.

Last month, Meals on Wheels Butler County participated in the 21st annual March For Meals, a month-long nationwide celebration of Meals on Wheels. They held a Community Champions Week from March 20-24 where Community First leaders and board members, and community members participated in ride-a-longs to help deliver meals, which is what they’ll repeat this week.

For more information, visit Community-First.org or call 513-867-6222.