Meals on Wheels Butler County celebrates National Nutrition Month

April is National Nutrition Month, and this week launches another Community Champions week, where community leaders ride along with Community First Solutions’ Meals on Wheels Butler County.
The program delivers more than 2,000 meals each month to Butler County residents, but the program is more than a home-delivered meals program as these visits offer consistent and frequent check-ins giving clients, and provide families peace of mind, said Community First Solutions spokeswoman Danielle Webb.
“We have been dedicated to supporting the nutritional needs of older adults throughout our community for decades, and are excited about the opportunity to more closely connect our program with the national brand of Meals on Wheels,” she said.
Community First Solutions is one of the largest distributors of home-delivered meals in Butler County, and has been around for decades. Last month, they officially changed the name of the program to Meals on Wheels Butler County, becoming formally affiliated with Meals on Wheels America.
“We have always focused on the entire meal experience,” said Karen Dages, director of Home Services for Meals on Wheels Butler County. “The meal is only part of the service. The social interaction and well-checks are just as important as the meals we are able to provide to those who need them. Clients will continue to be our focus, services will not change, but we are hoping for more opportunities to serve more of our community.”
The same culinary team that prepares meals for Community First Solutions’ clients and guests at Berkeley Square, Westover, and Jamestowne prepares the Meals on Wheels Butler County home-delivered meals. They are made with fresh and seasonal ingredients and to the same standards set by the agency’s executive chef and registered dietician.
Meals on Wheels Butler County has been providing meals to home-bound older adults since 1983, and in 2022, provided 114,354 meals in southern and central Butler County. The program also responded to a 35% increase in need during the COVID pandemic, and Webb said they were able to meet the expanded needs of the community throughout the pandemic.
Last month, Meals on Wheels Butler County participated in the 21st annual March For Meals, a month-long nationwide celebration of Meals on Wheels. They held a Community Champions Week from March 20-24 where Community First leaders and board members, and community members participated in ride-a-longs to help deliver meals, which is what they’ll repeat this week.
For more information, visit Community-First.org or call 513-867-6222.
