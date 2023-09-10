McCrabb: WWII veteran, longtime public utility commission member ‘irreplaceable’

HAMILTON — World War II veterans are affectionately called “The Greatest Generation.”

It’s a title no one disputes.

Case in point is William “Bill” Merritt.

While I never had the privilege of meeting him, I wish we could have had a few cold beers together over war stories.

There are two problems with that plan: Merritt didn’t drink, and like most WWII veterans, he didn’t like recounting his war experiences.

He probably considered his military service in the Army Air Corps his duty, his job. He lived his life with the same enthusiasm.

Merritt was active at Berkeley Square Retirement Community, where he lived for 20 years. He loved winning at bridge, singing in the Presbyterian Church choir for 50 years, walking at least one mile a day, and remaining an active member of the city of Hamilton Public Utility Commission for more than two decades.

Merritt died Aug. 30 at U.C. Medical Center. He was 101. A memorial service was held Saturday and he was buried at Rose Hill Burial Park.

“Incredible story” is how Edwin Porter, executive director of infrastructure for the city of Hamilton described Merritt’s life. “It’s one thing to be active, but not at 101. I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Bill Kincer, 74, Merritt’s son-in-law, said he was “a very generous” with his time and talents.

“Irreplaceable,” Kincer said. “It will take a long time before we find another one like him.”

Then he added: “Probably never.”

Gene Beller, 89, who called himself the “young kid” on the Public Utility Commission, said Merritt was one of the best known residents at Berkeley Square.

“He got along with everyone,” Beller said. “He was a person who could make himself welcome about everywhere.”

After high school in eastern Ohio, Merritt enrolled at Ohio State University, majoring in engineering. Since he didn’t have enough money for tuition, room and board, he took a job working three hours a day, seven days a week in a school cafeteria.

While at OSU, the war began and he was drafted. After several transfers, he was assigned to a base in England, and had been there about a year when Germany was defeated, and the war in Europe ended.

He then got orders that took him to the South Pacific, where the war with Japan was ongoing.

Like a lot of WWII stories, this one has a love element.

Merritt got a furlough and visited home before the transfer.

While home, he looked up Norma, a girl he met in high school. He probably searched the phone book for her number. Kids, believe it or not, there was a time when there was no Instagram, Snapchat or Facebook.

He discovered Norma was single, a registered nurse, and working in a nearby town.

Merritt, who was elected to the Hamilton Veterans Hall of Fame on Nov. 11, 2021, saw an opportunity and acted quickly.

By the time his furlough was over, he had given her an engagement ring, and promised to marry when he was discharged from the Army.

Before he was sent overseas again, Japan surrendered on Sept. 2, 1945, ending WWII. Merritt returned to Ohio, and he and Norma got married on Sept. 15, 1945 in St. Clairsville, Ohio.

He finished his engineering degree at OSU, then was hired at General Electric where he retired after 35 years.

The Merritts had three children, Jeanne (Bill) Kincer, Kathy Diorio and William Merritt, and four grandchildren.

“He lived quite a life,” his son-in-law said. “What a life lived.”