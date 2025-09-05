McCrabb: Veteran who contemplated suicide: ‘I could have been one of those statistics’

Brandner, a diehard Reds fans, called being honored by the team “a humbling recognition.”

But he hopes his appearance hits home for some veterans and first responders sitting in the stands.

He’s looking forward to the opportunity to “amplify” mental health, an issue close to his heart, he said.

The 39-year-old father of four once contemplated committing suicide, and his mission now is to spread the word about how mental issues can impact veterans and first responders.

Just nine months ago, Brandner, who was deployed to Afghanistan for 13 months, was struggling with his mental health.

“I was in a dark place,” he said.

When asked if he ever envisioned how he would commit suicide, Brandner paused on the phone, then answered: “Sorry, it’s a little uncomfortable.”

Thankfully, convinced by his wife, Becca, Brandner connected with Save A Warrior (SAW) program in Hillsboro, a 72-hour intensive suicide-prevention program for veterans and first responders.

After failing at other mental health programs, Brandner felt a connection with Save A Warrior.

“God bless my wife,” he said.

The program is doing transformational work to help veterans, first responders, and others who carry “invisible wounds find healing, purpose, and hope again,” he said.

Their work emphasizes connection, meaning, and long-term well-being and Brandner said his life is “a testament to the hope” SAW provides.

Brandner said there were nine Butler County veterans who committed suicide in 2024, and 12 already this year.

“It’s heart-breaking,” Brander said, noting September is Suicide Prevention Month. “I could have been one of those statistics.”

Ken Calihan, past commander of American Legion Post 138 and vice president of the Butler County Veterans Commission, has called veteran suicides an “epidemic” and said a Butler County veteran is nine times more likely to commit suicide than a non-veteran.

During the program, Brandner learned his mental issues are experienced by other veterans who share the same guilts, the same life issues.

“You think your problems are special,” he said. “You’re not special. There’s a whole community of men just like you.”

The Brandners are a blended family. His wife has two children, a 13-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old son, from a previous marriage, and they have two children, a 3-year-old daughter and an 11-month-old son.

He thinks of his family constantly. One life-altering decision and he wouldn’t be here to care for his children.

“When you’re in that situation, you create a vision that your kids are better off without you,” he said. “That somehow you’re the problem. Your brain somehow creates drastic conclusions.”

When I called him at home, Brandner was too busy to talk. His daughter and son were about to fall asleep on his chest.

Later, he said: “Every day is an adventure, brother.”

And to think without assistance from a mental health program, Brandner may not be here today.

HOMETOWN HERO NOMINATION

Josh Brandner was secretly nominated for the Hometown Hero program by his wife, Becca, Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller and Ken Calihan, past commander of American Legion Post 138 and vice president of the Butler County Veterans Commission.

He said his wife’s letter addressed his journey, his military service, and the values he holds true.

“It was one of the most meaningful things anyone has ever done for me,” he said of his wife’s letter.

Here is that letter:

Josh Brandner is a United States Army Veteran, a proud father, devoted husband and has a passion to serve and advocate for others. Josh exemplifies the spirit of service and is a terrific candidate for the Hometown Hero recognition.

Josh served in Afghanistan, dedicating himself to protecting the values we hold dear as Americans. His bravery, discipline, and sacrifice speak volumes about his character.

But Josh’s service didn’t end when he returned home. He continues to lead by example-supporting fellow veterans, uplifting his community, and fiercely advocating for the prevention of Veteran Suicide by unapologetically and heroically telling his own life-altering journey since participating in a suicide intervention program called Save A Warrior.

As a father and husband, Josh brings the same loyalty and commitment to his family as he did for his country. Whether he’s coaching his children’s sports teams, spending time with loved ones, or volunteering in local events, Josh shows what it means to be present, dependable, and full of heart.

He proudly serves as the Post-Service Officer at The American Legion Post 138 and is eager to help his fellow brothers and sisters. His passion for helping others is especially evident in his advocacy work.

Josh raises awareness about the mental health challenges many veterans face, sharing resources and encouraging open conversations.

Through speaking engagements, mentoring in Save A Warrior groups, and support, he’s made a tangible difference in the lives of those who might otherwise struggle in silence. During our local Memorial Day Ceremony, he said, “Keep talking about mental health. It’s not too late. You’re worth it. You matter.” He matters.

Josh is so much more than a veteran-he’s a role model, a leader, a man of integrity, and a neighbor who makes our community stronger. Recognizing him as a Hometown Hero would be a meaningful way to honor not only his military service, but also his unwavering commitment to making the world a better place for his fellow veterans, family and future generations.