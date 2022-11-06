McCrabb: ‘Thrown for a loop,’ family goes from celebrating 100th birthday to planning funeral

She had invited me to attend Lovelace’s birthday party and I was looking forward to talking to him about living through the Great Depression, his military service during World War II and the Korean War and teaching in the Middletown City School District.

Instead, I asked Frame to describe her father.

“He was a man with a good work ethic,” she said. “A man with Christian values who lived that.”

He also was the family disciplinarian. When one of his children misbehaved, they had to sit and think about what they did wrong and the appropriate punishment. That probably was worse than the whipping.

“We all got spanked,” Frame said. “I remember one time I lied and I had to get a switch off the tree.”

Then she added with a laugh: “I didn’t get too many. My brothers did.”

Instead of sharing those stories over ice cream and cake at a birthday party, the family remembered Lovelace last week at his memorial service. Some of the same pictures that were supposed to be displayed Nov. 3 at The Winfield were shown on a slide show at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home.

“We still wanted to celebrate his life,” his daughter said.

What a life he lived.

He was born Nov. 3, 1922, in Menifee County, Ky., and three years later his parents, Nelse and Ethel Lovelace, moved the family to Middletown looking for better work opportunities. That was so common back then, they should have run daily trains between the hills of Kentucky to Butler County.

They’re called Hamil-tucky and Middle-tucky for a reason.

Loveland, a Boy Scout and a newspaper carrier, graduated from Middletown High School in 1942, just months after Pearl Harbor. That same year, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Philippines until 1946.

He returned to Middletown, married Emma Lee Crowe in 1948 and enrolled at Miami University where he graduated in 1950. He was then called to serve as a Navy Reservist during the Korean War.

He found work at Aeronca from 1952-54, then began his teaching career for Middletown City Schools in 1954. He taught social studies at McKinley Junior High and Manchester Junior High, retiring in 1982.

His first wife died in 2002 and three years later, he married Lenore Carroll, who died in 2013.

Frame said her father thoroughly enjoyed many hobbies, including Bluegrass music, trains, ships, and woodworking.

Known for playing the harmonica, he often accompanied local gospel musicians when they visited senior centers and nursing homes.

Ironically, that’s the place the Lovelace family often gathered for Father’s Day, Christmas and birthdays. It was easier for the family to go The Winfield than it was for Lovelace to leave the facility.

“I’m really going to miss being able to visit him,” his daughter said.