McCrabb: Three-day church revival hopes to create ‘some fresh wind and fresh fire’

MIDDLETOWN — Three years after COVID-19, when churches temporally closed or held virtual services because of health concerns, the faith community is still trying to “realign with God,” said Michael Bailey, pastor of Faith United Church.

Earlier this year, the Rev. Gregory Ballard and Bailey discussed ways to bring those churches out of the “silos” COVID-19 created, he said. They decided to invite a few churches to participate in a potential revival.

That seed grew into a three-day Citywide Revival that runs today through Tuesday and is expected to include pastors and members from about 25 churches. Those leaders held several zoom meetings the last month to discuss plans for the revival, Bailey said.

“All of us, regardless of what church you’re affiliated with, are trying to survive (spiritually),” he said.

So it was important, Bailey said, to have representation from churches located throughout the city.

“Could churches work together to love its community and foster a spirit of cooperation across lines of division?” he said. “The response was yes. We can, we should, and we will love our community enough to unite and feel the impact of Christian unity.”

He couldn’t remember the last citywide revival in Middletown.

There will be joint worship services, two lunch and learn sessions, and then debriefings for church leaders and members, according to Bailey.

“We want to come out of this stronger as a faith community,” he said.

After three days, Bailey hopes attendees will leave rejoicing with “some fresh wind and fresh fire.”

The Middletown church community lost one of its leaders, the Rev. Charles McKinney, who died Dec. 14, 2022 of COVID-19 complications, Bailey said. He was 67.

McKinney began his pastoral ministry at Tried Stone Baptist Church where he served from 1990-1996. In April 1997, he became the founding pastor of New Life Christian Center.

McKinney’s congregation at New Life Christian Church had the “wind taken out of them” after his death, Bailey said.

How to go

WHAT: Middletown Citywide Revival

WHEN/WHERE: Worship services: 7 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Faith Fellowship International Church 1915 S. Main St. Lunch and learn teaching sessions: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Tried Stone Baptist Church, 621 Lafayette Ave.

HOW MUCH: Free and open to public.

MORE INFO: Email Pastor Michael Bailey at pastorbailey72@gmail.com