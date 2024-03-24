McCrabb: Opening Day a rite of passage for 53 years

Nothing compares to Opening Day in Cincinnati. It’s a Queen City Holiday. People may argue over Skyline or Gold Star, Coke or Pepsi and Pete Rose or Johnny Bench, but everyone agrees there’s something special about baseball in Cincinnati, the oldest franchise in the sport.

Until injuries recently ravaged the starting lineup, even the most pessimistic fan had high hopes for the 2024 season.

I know something about Reds Opening Days. This will be my 53rd opener.

I attended my first Opening Day on April 5, 1971 at Riverfront Stadium, which was also the first opener in the stadium that opened in June 1970. The Reds lost to the Atlanta Braves 7-4 before 51,702 fans. I was 10 years old, and my mother, a huge sports fan, allowed me to skip school every year to attend Opening Day with my brother-in-law.

I haven’t missed one since. The Reds put the names of longtime Opening Day attendees on the scoreboard throughout the game. Last year, there was a lady who had attended more than 80 Opening Days. I may never pass her.

Since 1971, I have watched Opening Days at Riverfront Stadium, Cinergy Field and Great American and sat through every imaginable season of weather Mother Nature could throw. I have worn a parka one year, shorts the next.

Regardless of the weather Thursday, it will be a party atmosphere down on the Banks. The streets will be lined with a sea of red, whether that’s those attending the Findlay Market Parade or those hanging out in the restaurants and bars at the Block Party.

Let’s hope the optimism stays with us longer than the beer.

McCrabb’s 5 most memorable Reds Opening Days:

No. 1: April 4, 1974: Hank Aaron, the hall of fame Atlanta Braves outfielder, hit homer No. 714 off Jack Billingham, tying him with Babe Ruth for the all-time MLB record at the time. The Reds won 7-6 when Pete Rose scored on a wild pitch in the 11th inning. This also was the first game for legendary announcer Marty Brennaman.

No. 2: April 1, 1996: The Reds were playing the Montreal Expos when John McSherry, the homeplate umpire, called timeout after seven pitches, spoke briefly to Reds catcher Eddie Taubensee and walked slowly toward the Reds’ dugout. Moments after signaling for the second base umpire to come in and replace him, McSherry stumbled forward and collapsed. Resuscitative efforts began and he was taken to University Cincinnati, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He was 51.

No. 3: April 8, 1985: Pete Rose’s first Opening Day as Reds player/manager. Rose had three hits and drove in three runs as the Reds beat the Expos 4-1 before 52,971 fans. On Sept. 11, Rose broke Ty Cobb’s all-time hit record. Rose is the last person to serve as a player-manager in MLB.

No. 4: April 8, 1991: We knew this would be special since it was the first game since the Reds swept the Oakland A’s in the 1990 World Series, the team’s fifth title. The late Tom Browning started against the Houston Astros, Barry Larkin homered and the Reds won 6-2. This was the ninth consecutive Opening Day win for the Reds.

No. 5: April 4, 2005: Third baseman Joe Randa, acquired in the offseason, smashed a walk-off homer in the ninth inning as the Reds rallied to beat the New York Mets. It was the first time in the history of the Reds that they’d won an Opening Day game on a walk-off homer.

Have an idea for Rick McCrabb? Email him at rmcrabb1@gmail.com.