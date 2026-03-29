McCrabb: Couple turns lifetime of travel into devotional book

Along with their son, John Christopher Frame, the Middletown natives recently published a devotional book “From Sea to Shining Sea: 50 Daily Devotions from Traveling to Every State in America,” that traces their experiences over their lifetime together.

Their son, who lives in Turkey with his wife, pitched the idea of collaboratively writing a book to his parents and they agreed.

“My parents have seen so much of the country and have visited places many people don’t even know exist,” he said. “Writing this book together was a meaningful way to share their experiences with others.”

The reflections draw on experiences from a wide range of places, including well-known destinations and lesser-known stops across the U.S., he said.

“I did a lot of research on the places they visited, and they sent me photos from their trips,” he said. “That helped me picture those places more clearly and see some of what they’d seen. It felt a bit like traveling with them.”

The book includes one short reading for each state, combining scripture, prayer prompts, and reflective questions, designed to be read one day at a time.

His goal was to bring his parents’ travel experience to life and draw the reader closer to God.

“Hopefully it reignites quiet time with God,” he said during a phone interview. “Maybe grow them spiritually.”

Gene Frame, 78, is a retired pastor and his wife, 77, is a retired teacher. He has pastored in Michigan and Virginia and they moved to Germantown in 2005 after he retired.

His family traveled extensively growing up, while his wife’s family didn’t travel far.

“To Kentucky and back,” she quipped.

In 1966, they traveled with a youth group from Crawford Street Church of God to a national convention in San Diego. He graduated from Madison High School in 1965 and she was a senior at Middletown High.

They were married in 1968, and will celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary Sunday.

Traveling has been a large part of their lives together. When they lived in Arlington, Va., they frequently returned to Middletown to visit relatives.

Then they decided there was more to see than just the roads from Virginia to Butler County.

“Some people don’t do much traveling at all, and some just go to Kentucky and back,“ he said. ”Or they retire and move to Florida. Sometimes people get to Florida and they don’t like it.”

She hopes the book “exposes people to the joy of traveling.”

Each trip with their two children, John Christopher, and Tricia, was “a family experienced,” he said.

She has been rehabbing for the last five weeks at Arlington Pointe in Middletown. Her husband visits for several hours every day.

At it turns out, sometimes the roads much traveled, from Germantown to Middletown, are the most meaningful.

Columnist Rick McCrabb writes about local people and events every Sunday. If you have an idea for a story, contact him at rmccrabb1@gmail.com.

HOW TO BUY BOOK

“From Sea to Shining Sea” is available in paperback and ebook formats. More information is available at http://www.FromSeaToShiningSea.org.