Mason Middle School student facing disciplinary action after verbal threat to ‘shoot up the school’

“We want to commend several MMS students who did the right thing — some immediately reported the threat to an administrator, while others used our Safe Schools Tipline,” the district said.

The district said its safety team, including a City of Mason Campus Safety Police Officer, investigated the threat.

The student will face disciplinary action, but no criminal charges have been filed. The district said the school explores a comprehensive threat assessment, potential legal consequences and disciplinary measures with each threat of this nature.

“Additionally, students involved in such cases are typically required to engage with educational and mental health support systems before returning to the school environment,” the district said.

The district is also reminding parents to have conversations with their children about the serious consequences surrounding making threats, whether in person, online or on social media.

“Safety is a shared responsibility, and we are thankful for your partnership in keeping our schools safe and inclusive,” the district said.