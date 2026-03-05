Mason man pleads guilty, given probation in connection with IED found at Lebanon sports complex

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force identified Phillips as the “primary suspect” who allegedly left the device at the sports complex; the FBI said the task force also connected Phillips to other incidents “where he is alleged to have possessed and detonated potential explosives.”

According to the FBI, Phillips’ Apple iCloud account had multiple videos and photos implicating him, showing two men detonating multiple explosives — even blowing up a car.

He was originally charged with possession of an unregistered firearm (destructive device). Though, on March 3, he pleaded guilty to transportation of explosive materials.

Phillips was given three years of probation, in which he is prohibited from possessing any firearm, ammunition, destructive device or dangerous weapon. He also cannot supervise others or provide instructions on how to make any explosive materials and must participate in mental health treatment and perform 100 hours of community service.